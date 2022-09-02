PHOTOS: More than 70 emaciated animals, including donkeys, goats, found severely neglected at Liberty County farm, SPCA says

More than 70 animals were found neglected at a Liberty County Farm

LIBERTY COUNTY – Investigators with the Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty unit rescued more than 70 animals found severely neglected at a Liberty County property this week.

In a news release, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office arrested the property owner after deputies questioned them about dead animals on the property, located in Dayton.

Later, it was discovered that over 70 animals appeared to be emaciated. Those animals include two donkeys, a dog, two horses, 11 goats, and 58 birds including ducks, geese, turkeys, and chickens found roaming among dead animals.

According to the SPCA, several hooved animals, such as horses and goats, suffered from laminitis, which is a painful condition that indicates lack of care.

A Houston SPCA veterinarian was called to the property along with several veterinary medicine students from Texas A&M to assist with the animals. The rescue lasted throughout the day on Thursday as they removed all the animals from the property.

It is unclear which charges the property owner is expected to face.

The animals were transferred to the Houston SPCA for individualized veterinary care that includes proper feeding protocol.

More than 70 animals were found neglected at a Liberty County Farm (Houston SPCA)

