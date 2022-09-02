Man fatally shot by childhood friend during argument in Spring, deputies say

An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot by his childhood friend in front of the friend’s home in Spring Thursday, deputies said.

SPRING, Texas – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot by his childhood friend in front of the friend’s home in Spring Thursday, deputies said.

Deputies with the Montgomery County Constable Precinct 3′s Office and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting in the 31200 block of North Head in the Imperial Oaks Subdivision around 11:15 p.m.

Officials with South Montgomery County Fire Department and Montgomery County Hospital District arrived at the scene and reportedly found a man in his late 30′s dead in the front yard of the home at that location. Montgomery County SO Homicide and Violent Crimes responded, along with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, authorities said.

According to MCSO Sergeant Mike Evans, two men who had been childhood friends got into a verbal and physical altercation in the front yard of the shooter’s home. The suspect then shot his childhood friend, Evans said.

Deputies said it is unknown if charges will be filed as of yet.