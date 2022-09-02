50-year-old woman sexually assaulted at park in Baytown in broad daylight, authorities say

BAYTOWN, Texas – Authorities are searching for a man who they said sexually assaulted a 50-year-old woman in broad daylight at a park in Baytown Thursday.

Officers with the Baytown Police Department responded to a report of a sexual assault at Jenkins Park located in the 4300 block of Crosby Cedar Bayou Road around 11:25 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers said they contacted the victim, a 50-year-old woman, who stated she was walking the trails and was sexually assaulted by a man. Police said they don’t have an exact description of the man. The man reportedly fled the scene on foot.

Officers said the victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for the injuries she sustained during the assault. Detectives, crime scene investigators and K-9 units were called to the scene and are investigating the incident.

“The Baytown Police Department takes all crimes against persons seriously, especially a crime as serious as sexual assault,” Baytown Chief of Police John Stringer said. “We recognize the trust our citizens have placed in us and we will not stop until this offender is identified and apprehended. We have increased our uniformed patrols in and around city parks as well as other investigative efforts to ensure this offender is brought to justice.”

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Baytown PD at (281) 422-8371 or Baytown Crime Stoppers. You can call or fill out an online form – all anonymously. You will be given a unique code. Call Baytown Crime Stoppers at (281) 427-TIPS (8477) or download the P3 Tips app on Apple Store or Google Play.