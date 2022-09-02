2 women shot while sitting outside apartment in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Police are searching for two suspects accused of shooting two women while they were sitting outside of their apartment in west Houston Thursday night.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located at 9550 Long Point around 9 p.m.

According to HPD, officers arrived and found two women in their late 40′s that had been shot.

Witnesses told police that two men were walking around the apartment complex when one of them turned around and fired six to seven shots at the women.

The victims’ conditions are currently unknown.

Police said the motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.