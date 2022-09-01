Baytown youth football team gifted shopping spree at Academy Sports and Outdoors after team’s trailer stolen

The surprise came after the youth football team had all their equipment stolen

BAYTOWN – A youth sports organization scored big Wednesday with a shopping spree meant to help replace thousands of dollars of stolen practice gear, concession equipment, and other items.

“The support we’ve gotten has been amazing, and it has definitely surpassed what we were hoping for,” said Courtney Correa, president of the Baytown Youth Sports Association.

Members of the Baytown Broncos, along with their parents, were surprised with a $5,000 shopping spree Wednesday by Academy Sports and Outdoors.

The store welcomed the team to its Baytown location to get any and everything they needed days after someone took off with the organization’s trailer, which had been packed with equipment and supplies that took the team seven years to purchase.

“We were devastated when we found out the league lost everything, all of the practice equipment. So we knew we wanted to give back,” said Tyler Summrall, spokesperson for Academy.

Parents said the generosity the organization has received since Saturday, including money raised through a GoFundMe account, has helped them heal.

“It was definitely devastating to know that someone did that to the youth,” said Shante Samuel, a parent and publicity coordinator for the Baytown Broncos.

Baytown police are investigating the theft. Surveillance video from a neighbor showed a truck taking off with the trailer Saturday morning. Parents received a tip Wednesday, leading them to the Highlands where they found the trailer, which had been emptied of everything they’d stored inside.

Over 200 students are members of the Baytown Broncos. As some of them filled shopping carts with tents, helmets, and other must-haves, they also expressed thanks for the kindness they’ve received.

“It feels good,” said Cameron, a member of the Baytown Broncos.