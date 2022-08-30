‘Thousands of dollars of equipment’: Baytown youth football team’s trailer stolen with all their supplies inside

BAYTOWN, Texas – A youth sports organization was left without thousands of dollars in equipment Saturday after someone stole a storage trailer filled with supplies.

“Our tackle dummies, extra helmets, chin straps, mouthpieces, our blow-up run-out tunnel that took us a while to be able to get for the kids,” described president of Baytown Broncos Youth Sports Organization Courtney Correa.

A surveillance camera from a nearby residential neighborhood recorded a truck pulling up Saturday morning at the Baytown Fairgrounds, located at 7900 N. Main Street.

Minutes later, that same camera showed the same truck hauling the trailer toward Wallisville Road.

Along with practice equipment, Correa said the trailer also contained food and supplies the non-profit organization used to raise money.

In all, seven years’ worth of supplies and equipment were stolen within a matter of minutes.

“Thousands of dollars of equipment,” Correa said.

The theft occurred hours before the Baytown Broncos were set to begin a day of competition. Parents had organized and loaded up the trailer on Friday evening – something they would do the night before every game. A director arrived at the fairgrounds Saturday morning, only to find the lock on the front gate had been cut.

Organizers said much of what was stolen helped to make sure all children signed up for play had the proper equipment to do so.

“We have over 200 participants this year. We go all the way from the flag, which is five-year-old, and mini cheer, which is five to eight years old, all the way up to fifth and sixth graders,” vice president of the Baytown Broncos Youth Sports Organization Lindsey Romo said.

Parents said they were disappointed to tell their children what had happened to the equipment, especially considering the time and dedication put into purchasing it.

“We volunteer our time. We don’t get paid to be here. We’re literally just here because we love giving back to the kids,” Correa said.

The Baytown Police Department is investigating the theft.

Anyone with any information is being asked to call Baytown Police.

In the meantime, a GoFundMe Page has been created for the Baytown Broncos Youth Sports Organization, which also accepts donations on its website.

Parents said they are hopeful the community will help. They also hope whoever is behind the theft will reverse course.

“Honestly, I’m hopeful that somebody will have a kind heart and realize that what they stole was not adult equipment. This is equipment for the youth,” Romo said.