WATCH LIVE ON KPRC 2+: Teacher unions address school staffing shortages

Tiffani Lupenski

Tags: Education, Back To School, Teacher
Teacher unions from around the Houston area address school staffing shortages (Dawn Campbell)

Houston – The American Federal of Teachers is meeting today with educators from around the Houston area to brainstorm ways to recruit and retain more qualified teachers. Staffing shortages have hit school districts hard this year. The teacher unions held a roundtable discussion to talk about both immediate and long-term solutions. They’re making several recommendations during a live news conference from the Hilton University of Houston hotel.

