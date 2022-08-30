Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo awards $1.2 M in achievement scholarships to Texas college students

These Achievement Scholarships are awarded following the initial Rodeo scholarship for a maximum combined total of up to $36,000 in educational funding per student.

HOUSTON – Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials announced on Tuesday that 100 deserving Texas college students will receive $1.2 million in additional educational funds through the Rodeo’s Achievement Scholarship Program.

The Achievement Scholarships are awarded to current Rodeo scholars who are working toward an undergraduate degree, have completed four semesters and at least 60 hours of coursework, and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher at a Texas college or university. Each student will receive an additional $4,000 scholarship for each eligible semester.

“We are so proud of these scholars, as they have continued to demonstrate their commitment to pursuing their undergraduate degrees at some of the greatest academic institutions in Texas,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO. “It has been great to witness their academic progress since we awarded them with their first Rodeo scholarship, and these Achievement Scholarships will further support their academic journeys.”

These Achievement Scholarships are awarded following the initial Rodeo scholarship for a maximum combined total of up to $36,000 in educational funding per student. Of these scholars, 19% are the first in their families to graduate high school, and 39% are the first to attend college. These scholars attend 18 different Texas colleges and universities, and the top schools represented are: Texas A&M University, The University of Texas at Austin, Texas Tech University and the University of Houston. These students have chosen 49 different fields of study, with the top chosen majors being animal science, biology, biomedical science, nursing and psychology.

The Achievement Scholarships represent a share of the Rodeo’s annual commitment to Texas youth and education. In 2022, more than $22 million has been committed to scholarships, junior show exhibitors, educational program grants and graduate assistantships. Since 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $550 million to the youth of Texas and education. Additional information about the Rodeo’s educational commitments can be found here: rodeohouston.com/Educational-Support/Commitment.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $550 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2023 Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 28 – March 19. The 2023 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings, is scheduled for Feb. 23 – 25. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com and connect with #RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news.