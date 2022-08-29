Suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting of 24-year-old Greg Shead outside bowling alley earlier this month

HOUSTON – A man has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of 24-year-old Greg Shead outside of a bowling alley earlier this month.

According to officials, 29-year-old Dionate Banks was arrested by Dallas police on Friday night.

Authorities say Banks and Shead were involved in an argument in the parking lot of a bowling alley off of Bunker Hill and Gaylord Drive.

Police say the gunman pulled out a gun and shot Shead.

Shead was an Atascocita High School graduate and had just become a father, according to family members.

Banks is currently being held in Dallas on a $500,000 bond.

