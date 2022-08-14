Man shot, killed after fight outside west Houston bowling alley, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a physical fight between two groups led to a man shot and killed outside a west Houston bowling alley, according to Houston police.

Commander James Bryant with HPD said officers responded to a shooting at 1:20 a.m. at Bowlero, located in the 900 block of Bunker Hill.

According to Bryant, a physical fight broke out between two groups of people soon after the bowling alley was closed for the night.

At some point, shots fired from one of the groups. One man, a 24-year-old was struck at least one time, Bryant said. He died at the scene.

Commander Bryant said witnesses reported a white-colored SUV was spotted leaving the scene, and police believe that vehicle may be connected to the shooting.

No weapons were recovered at the scene, police said.

Police are interviewing possible witnesses and looking for surveillance video.

Investigators are still searching for the alleged shooter.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS