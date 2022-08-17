‘Hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life’: Mom of man killed at Memorial-area bowling alley planning his funeral

HOUSTON – Family members are preparing funeral arrangements for a 24-year-old man who was shot and killed in front of a Memorial area bowling alley on Sunday, August 14.

Medisha Bush spent Wednesday morning at Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Pearland picking out a burial plot for her son, Greg Shead Jr.

“It is so hard,” Bush said. “It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

In an exclusive interview with KPRC, Bush reveals she and her son, along with other family members, were at the Bowlero bowling alley when he was shot and killed.

“We were just at the bowling alley just having a nice evening of family fun and just everything happened so fast coming out,” she said.

Bush describes an altercation after the bowling alley closed at 1 a.m.

“He was basically trying to resolve it and get everyone away,” said Bush.

She said he was pulling his friends away from the situation. Bush said her son went back towards the altercation to remove another person and then she recalled hearing a vehicle drive behind them, someone getting out of the vehicle, and then someone shooting her son.

“It happened so fast. I didn’t even see it. I just turned around and it happened,” Bush said.

“Upon that fight, there were two shots fired with the male ending up being struck, and he’s deceased,” said Houston Police Commander James Bryant on the night of the shooting. “I don’t know how many times he’s been struck at this point.”

Commander Bryant said witnesses reported seeing a white-colored SUV leaving the scene, which police believe may be the vehicle connected to the shooting.

Bush didn’t leave the scene for hours.

“I couldn’t make myself leave,” she said. “I couldn’t make myself leave. I just couldn’t.”

Bush said the shooter took away part of her heart.

“[The shooter doesn’t] even realize what you took from me. You don’t realize what you took from his family. My child was somebody, he was somebody. If you would have met him, you would have loved him.”

Shead moved to Los Angeles several years ago. He came back to the Houston area to visit family.

He was a standout point guard for Atascocita. He led his team to several district championships in 2014, 2015, and 2016.

“He was so talented, he was smart, witty and he was a wiz with the basketball,” said Atascocita Basketball Coach David Martinez.

In California, Shead was a personal trainer with a large social media presence, garnering 27,000 followers on Instagram. Many of those followers reacted to his death. “I literally can’t believe it,” one of the followers said.

Bush said she’s been overwhelmed with messages from his friends, clients, and more.

“Everybody sending messages, sending love, asking how they can help, it just shows what kind of life he lived,” she said.

Bush said reading the messages helps, “it brings joy to my heart even in this aching time. It brings joy to my heart just knowing that my son was loved by so many people.”

The family hosting a balloon release Thursday at Alexander Deussen Park.

Shead’s funeral is Saturday at Silverlake Church located at 1865 Cullen Blvd. in Pearland. Visitation begins at 11 followed by service at noon.