Body of missing 59-year-old found when HPD Dive Team pulls car out lake in Pearland

PEARLAND – The Houston Police Dive Team discovered the body of a man after pulling out a vehicle from a nearby waterway near Pearland.

Now, the family has asked for prayers and answers.

Robert White, 59 was a devoted security guard and father of two who went missing back on Aug. 13. His family said he worked overnights, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. When he did not clock out Sunday morning Aug. 14, they knew.

“Something was wrong,” White’s cousin Tabitha Harris said.

His family searched for days near the building where he worked at located on CR 59 near Woodfin Road.

“There’s no closure yet. There’s no closure yet,” White’s other cousin Rosemarie Reynolds said.

After days and days of searching, White’s family was called to the 1000 block of CR 59 near Woodfin Road.

“We were devastated. We searched this property,” Harris said. “The detective flew his drone, and he flew over the lake and he found there was something over the lake. They ordered the [HPD’s] dive team to come out, and that’s when they pulled him out.”

Police pulled White’s car from the nearby waterway near where he had been doing a security detail on CR 59. His remains were still inside.

“We just want to thank everybody and ask them to continue to pray for this family,” Reynolds added.

The family was devastated and went to the location. They said they are trying to remember White’s life.

“He was just so loving and so funny. He was just a good guy,” Reynolds said.

However, now they are searching for answers.

“We would like to know and have justice if there is any,” Reynolds said. “If not, we just thank God that he allowed him to live 59 years.”

White leaves behind two children and three grandchildren.