HPD releases photo of vehicle of interest in shooting of George Floyd’s 4-year-old niece Arianna Delane

HOUSTON – Authorities with the Houston Police Department have released a surveillance photo showing a vehicle of interest believed to have been involved in a shooting, which injured George Floyd’s 4-year-old niece, earlier this year.

The shooting reportedly took place on New Year’s Day in the 3300 block of Yellowstone Boulevard around 2 a.m.

According to HPD, the suspect(s) fired several shots into the residence, which had four adults and two children inside.

Four-year-old Arianna Delane was struck in the torso while she slept. She was later taken to the hospital where she underwent surgery and was said to be recovering at last check.

The vehicle in question was described as a dark-colored sedan, possibly with aftermarket tire rims.

Police say although they are searching for this vehicle, there is still no known suspect or motive in this case.

Following the shooting, Arianna’s mother, Bianca Williams, spoke to KPRC 2 about HPD’s delayed response time after her daughter was injured.

“I called at 2:30 a.m. We called seven to eight times. They arrived four to five hours later. The sun was up,” Williams said. ”I don’t feel safe. I feel like my city has failed me.”

Williams’ aunt LaTonya Floyd also wants answers.

“Thank God they had a vehicle to get her to the hospital,” Floyd said. “They said that she got there right on time or the baby would have died,” Floyd added. “Five hours? Really? That’s no good. Somebody has to be held accountable.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

