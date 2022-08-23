Taylor Swift English class will be offered at UT Austin this fall

AUSTIN – This fall, undergraduate students in the liberal arts honor program at University of Texas Austin will have the opportunity to take an academic course that will study Taylor Swift’s written lyrics, according the UT English Department’s Facebook post.

The course, ‘Literary Contests and Contexts — The Taylor Swift Songbook,’ will be an introduction to literacy studies and research methods that will use the country singer’s lyrics as a foundation. The class will be taught by Professor Elizabeth Scala.

“I want to take what Swift fans can already do at a sophisticated level, tease it out for them a bit with a different vocabulary, and then show them how, in fact, Swift draws on richer literary traditions in her songwriting, both topically but also formally in terms of how she uses references, metaphors, and clever manipulations of words,” Scala told KXAN.

Ad

Btw - @swiftieprof is our very own Prof Liz Scala. E 314L: Literary Contests and Contexts — The Taylor Swift... Posted by UT Department of English on Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Previously related: