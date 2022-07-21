Harry Styles 101: This Texas university is offering a course based on rising pop star coming next year

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

SAN MARCOS, Texas – If you ever wondered about the true meaning of “Watermelon Sugar,” you might want to sign up for this class.

According to CNN, a class dedicated to the rising career of British pop star and former member of One Direction Harry Styles will be held at Texas State University beginning Spring of 2023.

Louie Dean Valencia, associate professor of digital history at Texas State announced on his Twitter account that his course will be called “Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity.” According to the description, students will “focus on British musician Harry Styles and the popular European culture to understand the cultural and political development of modern celebrity as related to questions of race, sexuality, class, nation, and globalism.”

“I can’t tell you how many conversations I’ve had with students over the last two years that started with a shared love of Harry’s music, but that quickly went into larger societal questions about gender, sexuality, race, gun control, sustainability because of Harry’s art,” Prof. Valencia told CNN.

Harry Styles is not the only celebrity who is the focus of a college class. A UTSA professor taught a class on Selena, and, according to Forbes, NYU offered a class on Taylor Swift this year.

