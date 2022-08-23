Former Houston Texans president Jamey Rootes dies after battle with mental health issues, wife confirms

HOUSTON – Former Houston Texans President Jamey Rootes has died after a battle with mental health issues, his wife, Melissa Rootes, confirmed on social media Monday evening.

Melissa said that 56-year-old Jamey passed away on Sunday in Houston.

“Our family is heartbroken to confirm that after a battle with mental health issues, Jamey Rootes passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Jamey was best known for his devotion to his family and friends but was also former President of the Houston Texans, retiring in 2021.

Jamey was a dedicated Houstonian who loved his city and touched so many lives through his professional, academic, and philanthropic work. Our family is requesting privacy and will not be responding to media inquiries. The details of a celebration of Jamey’s life will be announced at a later date.

If you or a loved are thinking about suicide, or experiencing a health crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline right now at 1-800-273-8255,” Melissa wrote in a Facebook post.

Rootes joined the Texans in 2000 and throughout his tenure, before retiring in 2021, he oversaw many things including the creation and launch of the team’s identity. According to the release, he was also responsible for all of the Texans’ business functions.

After his retirement from the Texans, Rootes was briefly named the CEO of Dynamo and Dash but he stepped down less than three weeks later.

On Aug. 19, Rice University announced that Rootes would be joining the university’s Department of Sports Management as the head of the newly created Hutchinson Leadership Initiative in Sport Analytics. The university has not yet released a statement regarding his passing.

Rootes received a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Clemson University and an MBA at Indiana University Bloomington.