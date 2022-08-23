‘A great man’ who ‘loved Houston’: Condolences shared for Jamey Rootes on social media after word of his death

Jamey Rootes first made his mark on Houston as the president of the Houston Texans, but his impact on the city spread far beyond the football stadium.

After his wife announced through a social media post Monday that Rootes had tragically died after battling mental illness, condolence messages began being shared.

If you or someone you know is facing a mental health crisis, call the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 9-8-8.

Condolence messages

So sad to hear the news about Jamey Rootes. Was a great man and was always positive around the building. Prayers for his family 🙏🏾 — Justin Reid (@JustinqReid) August 23, 2022

Condolences to family of former @HoustonTexans President Jamey Rootes. During my two seasons w/ the team, I had the pleasure of having interesting conversations w/ him. I pray that his family can find strength during this difficult time. RIP Jamey 😔 pic.twitter.com/y1N6DqkupW — Nick Ferguson (@NickFerguson_25) August 23, 2022

Jamey Rootes had so many fans and friends. I feel terrible for Melissa and his children and his other family members. Such a tragedy! Rest In Peace, Jamey. Hopefully, you’ll see Bob McNair again soon. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) August 23, 2022

I was honored two months at a charity event for Be An Angel. Jamey Rootes sold most of the sponsorships and we raised $50,000 for Be An Angel. We couldn’t have done it without Jamey. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) August 23, 2022

Very sad news to hear of former Texans team president Jamey Rootes' passing. He was a very nice guy who was deeply committed to the team and charitable efforts throughout the Houston area. Deepest condolences to his family. Rest in peace, Jamey — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 23, 2022

Jamey Rootes was a GREAT guy. I always enjoyed my conversations with him and he was especially welcoming to me when I moved to Houston in 2018.



My deepest condolences to his friends and family. https://t.co/EaXY9zj3Ap — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) August 23, 2022

My best memories of Jamey Rootes have nothing to do with football or the Texans. He was a fine person whose love for his family shined.

I will miss him. We all will, even if you never met him.

His legacy and impact is as strong as anyone in the organization. RIP, my friend. — John P. Lopez (@LopezOnSports) August 23, 2022

In large part because of Jamey Rootes, Houston became one of America’s top soccer cities. The track record Reliant Stadium built under his leadership is a major reason FIFA knew Houston was worthy of hosting games during the 2026 #WorldCup. He was also a former Columbus Crew GM. — Jose de Jesus Ortiz (@OrtizKicks) August 23, 2022

Absolutely devastated. Jamey was a friend literally from day one when he got to Houston. Worked together on some projects, spoke to my class, gave me advice and was just an ear whenever I needed it. God bless Melissa and the Rootes family. https://t.co/zkScDMifZP — Mike Pede (@mpedeuhaa) August 23, 2022

