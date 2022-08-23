FBI releases photos of man suspected in 2 bank robberies within last 2 months

According to HPD, the suspect robbed a bank on June 29 in the 5600 block of Mykawa.

HOUSTON – The FBI Violent Crime Task Force needs the public’s help identifying and locating the suspect who is believed to have robbed two banks - one in southwest Houston and another in southeast Houston - in just under two months.

According to FBI Houston, on August 13 at approximately 9:05 a.m., the man walked into the First Convenience Bank located at 5801 S. Gessner Rd. He approached a teller and handed her a note demanding cash. The suspect threatened the teller and displayed a pistol. In fear for her life, the teller gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash. No physical injuries were sustained in the robbery.

Recognize him? This man is wanted for the 8/13/22 armed robbery of First Convenience Bank at 5801 S Gessner Rd. He's described as a Black man in his early 20s, about 5’7”. He wore a long-sleeve gray shirt, black beanie, blue latex gloves, khaki pants, black boots, surgical mask. pic.twitter.com/5JQvse99hA — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) August 23, 2022

The suspect was described as a man in his early 20s, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a medium body build. He wore a long-sleeve gray shirt, a black beanie hat, blue latex gloves, khaki pants, black boots, and a blue surgical face mask.

Investigators believe he’s the same man who robbed the First Convenience Bank inside Fiesta at 5600 Mykawa Rd. on June 29.

We need your help to identify the suspect responsible for a bank robbery (within a grocery store) that occurred on June 29 at 10:05 am at the 5600 block of Mykawa. The suspect displayed a handgun and handed the teller a note demanding money. @CrimeStopHOU for reward. @FBIHouston pic.twitter.com/22nQbILL7Y — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) June 30, 2022

During that robbery, the suspect wore large black sunglasses, a blue surgical face mask, a gray zip-up hoodie over a black ‘do-rag’, black Nike pants with red/blue stripes down the sides, and white sneakers.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.