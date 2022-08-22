Houston firefighter recovering in hospital after head on collision

NEW CANEY – A Houston firefighter is recovering at a hospital in Kingwood after being involved in a serious accident early Saturday morning.

Joshua Farmer was on his way to work early Saturday morning when the crash happened. Officials say he was driving southbound on FM 1485 in New Caney when another driver collided with his truck head-on.

KPRC 2 spoke to a family friend, Aliya Oliver, over the phone.

“He’s had three surgeries. He was in surgery yesterday. He has extensive injuries. They were able to get him into a chair today from his hospital bed. He’s in a lot of pain, but in good spirits,” Oliver said.

Farmer enlisted in the Navy in 2012 and became a volunteer firefighter for the Magnolia Fire Department in 2018. A year later, he joined the Lone Star Fire Academy and graduated in 2021.

“Something pretty cool. He received the Rookie of the Year award in 2022 from the 100th club for his assistance in saving the lives of two people,” Oliver said.

Farmer’s wife Janae, his daughter Avery, family, friends, and countless fire departments are grateful he survived the crash.

Oliver says the family is overwhelmed by the love and the support.

“I think the most telling thing about Josh is how he handles all of this. Yesterday, he was in pain, but he was making the entire room laugh the doctors the nurse, and his family even today he’s trying to keep his spirits up,” Oliver said.

Farmer has a long road to recovery, said Oliver, who created a GoFundMe page to help the family.