Firefighter seriously injured in head-on crash in Montgomery Co.

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Houston fireman injured in crash while headed to work, officials say (Houston Firefighters)

A Houston firefighter was injured during a head-on collision while driving to work early Saturday morning, fire officials said.

According to the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association, the fireman was driving southbound on FM 1485 at Lost Lake in his F-150 around 5:30 a.m.

Investigators say the driver of a GMC pickup that was traveling northbound crossed the center line and hit the firefighter’s vehicle head-on.

Officials say the GMC caught on fire but was quickly extinguished.

Both the victim and the at-fault driver were taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

It is unclear if the at-fault driver will face any charges.

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021.

