Dirty duo: Surveillance cameras capture footage of suspects robbing laundromat in Spring Branch

Surveillance video captures robbery that happened on August 9, 2022 at a washeteria in the 2000 block of Wirt Road.

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspects who robbed a laundromat at gunpoint in northwest Houston.

At around 4:50 p.m. on Aug. 9, two armed men armed walked into a washateria in the 2000 block of Wirt Road. Video shows the business had customers, including what appeared to a child, walking around inside at the time.

One of the suspects walked around the counter and began to go through several drawers, looking for cash, while the second suspect appeared to serve as lookout and backup.

After finding the cash drawer, the first suspect removed the money and, holding guns in the air, both suspects walked out of the business.

Both suspects then ran across the parking lot, got into an older model Toyota 4-Runner, and fled the scene.

The first suspect is believed to be around 6 feet tall, and was wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

The second suspect was wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Ad

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.