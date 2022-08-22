Caught on camera: Suspect wearing one sock, no shoes robs SW Houston law office receptionist with letter opener

According to Houston police, the robbery happened on July 26 at an office building in the 9900 block of Westpark.

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery.

According to Houston police, on July 26, a man walked into an office building in the 9900 block of Westpark around 10 a.m.

He then walked into a law office and approached the reception desk. The suspect handed the receptionist a piece of paper and asked if she could make a copy for him. The man then grabbed a sharp letter cutter from the desk and pointed it towards the receptionist, demanding cash, police said.

The suspect then allegedly grabbed some money from behind the counter and fled the location on foot.

The suspect is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old, and was wearing a white muscle shirt, Adidas pants, and had on only one sock with no shoes.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.