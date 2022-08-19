WATCH LIVE: Fort Bend authorities announce ‘multiple’ arrests, say it’s connected to case of 2 teen brothers killed after 2020 ‘random’ shooting

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Officials with Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office announced “multiple” arrests in connection to the murder of two teen brothers who were shot and killed in December of 2020.

A news conference will be held beginning at 10 a.m. KPRC 2 will broadcast the news conference live.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Two teen brothers were killed and one person was seriously injured Saturday in a shooting outside a Fresno home, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies identified the victims as Devin Massey, 15, and Jonathan Massey, 17.

At approximately 8 p.m. Saturday, Fort Bend County Sheriff’s units were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of Broadmore Drive in reference to a shooting. On arrival, deputies found two juvenile males dead inside a vehicle parked in the driveway, according to officials.

Deputies also located a third victim on the scene who was taken by ambulance to a hospital in the Texas Medical Center with serious injuries.

