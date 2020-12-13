FBCSO: 2 juveniles dead, 1 person seriously injured in shooting outside Fresno home

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Two juveniles were killed and one person was seriously injured Saturday in a shooting outside a Fresno home, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 8 p.m. Saturday, units were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of Broadmore Drive in reference to a shooting.

On arrival, deputies found two juvenile males dead inside a vehicle parked in the driveway. They had been shot multiple times, said Caitilin Espinosa, a Public Information Officer with Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies also located a third victim on scene who was taken by ambulance to a hospital in the Texas Medical Center with serious injuries.

Preliminary information suggests unknown suspects wearing masks and driving an unknown vehicle pulled up to the driveway and began firing at the three males inside the parked car, Espinsoa said. Gunfire was exchanged briefly before the suspects fled.

One person was detained at the scene while investigators worked to determine his involvement.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.