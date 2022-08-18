Possible drug-related shooting at Pasadena apartments leaves 1 dead, 1 injured, police say

PASADENA, Texas – One person was killed and another was airlifted to the hospital following a shooting in Pasadena Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Pasadena Blvd. around 12:09 p.m.

Pasadena police responded to the scene and found two young men suffering from gunshot wounds. One was Life Flighted to Herman Memorial Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The second was transported by ground to HCA SE, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The motive for the shooting is unknown, but police said it could be drug related.