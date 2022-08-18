Papa Johns’ new pizza bowls are all topping, no crust

Papa Bowls are available in three flavorful varieties: Garden Veggie, Italian Meats Trio and Chicken Alfredo.

Papa Johns rolled out a new menu item: Papa Bowls.

The company described the new “crustless indulgence” as “everything you love about Papa Johns pizza without the crust.”

“Our signature crust continues to be a beloved favorite, but we know that sometimes customers crave something different,” said Scott Rodriguez, Papa Johns Senior Vice President of Menu Strategy and Product Innovation in a release. “We want them to know we are committed to delivering on all of those cravings through our menu.”

Customers can create their own bowl or choose from three varieties:

Italian Meats T consists of creamy alfredo and garlic parmesan sauces and juicy grilled chicken, complete with spinach, mushrooms, onions and tomatoes, then topped with a three cheese blend and Italian seasoning.

Chicken Alfredo consists of alfredo and garlic parmesan sauces and grilled chicken, with spinach, mushrooms, onions and tomatoes, then topped with a three cheese blend and Italian seasoning.

Garden Veggie includes spinach, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and banana peppers baked in a bowl with pizza sauce and garlic parmesan, covered in three cheeses and topped with Italian seasoning.

Papa Bowls are available exclusively for Papa Rewards loyalty members starting August 15 and nationally starting Monday, August 22. All the bowls, including create-your-own, are priced at $7.99.

