Recognize her? Woman on the run after fatally shooting 21-year-old leaving corner store in southeast Houston, police say

Tranisha Miller, 25 is charged with murder in connection to the death of 21-year-old Chante Wilson

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a woman accused of fatally shooting a 21-year-old woman after she walked from a southeast Houston convenience store on August 8.

Tranisha Latavia Miller, 25, is charged with murder and aggravated assault on a family member in connection to the death of 21-year-old Chante Wilson.

According to police, Wilson was seen walking out of the corner store when Miller, officers said, hid between parked cars. As Wilson walked by, Miller jumped out of her hiding spot and allegedly shot Miller in the upper torso.

Paramedics transported Miller to the hospital where she later died, police said.

Officers do not know the motive of the shooting at this time.

Investigators said Miller fled the scene in a red Nissan Cube or small four-door sedan. She remains on the run.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tranisha Miller are urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.