Spring ISD’s first Hispanic female superintendent Dr. Lupita Hinojosa making history

SPRING, Texas – Spring ISD’s new superintendent is making history.

“I started as a second-grade bilingual teacher and here I am, so all our little girls out there, they can do it, too,” said Spring ISD’s Superintendent Dr. Lupita Hinojosa.

Hinojosa is the first Hispanic female superintendent in Spring ISD’s 87-year history.

On Tuesday, she visited several campuses, welcoming students back for a new school year.

Born to immigrant parents and raised in south Texas, Hinojosa is a longtime educator.

She first started as a second-grade bilingual teacher with Houston ISD, where she remained for more than 20 years. She moved to Spring ISD seven years ago as Chief Academic Officer.

Hinojosa said she’s honored to show future generations of Hispanic girls they can do it, too.

“For me, it’s making sure that little girls across our district and across the city, see that, yes, women can also be superintendent and that yes, Latinas can also be a superintendent,” she said.

Hinojosa said Hispanics now represent 52% of the district’s population.