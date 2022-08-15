Texas Education Agency releases school district accountability ratings

HOUSTON – The Texas Education Agency has just released the newest accountability ratings, which show how schools performed academically across the state last year.

Schools and districts are graded on three criteria: student achievement, student progress and how well the school is closing its learning gaps.

Student achievement and progress weigh the most and STAAR results are how the agency measures progress. Students are tested on different subjects: reading, math, science and social students.

These are the top districts in our area by size and their overall accountability rating:

HISD – B

Cy-Fair ISD – A

Fort Bend ISD – B

Aldine ISD – C

Katy ISD – A

Conroe ISD – B

Pasadena ISD – B

Klein ISD – B

Alief ISD – B

Clear Creek ISD - B

Humble ISD -- B

Spring ISD – B

Check the TEA website to see how other school districts did.