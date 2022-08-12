Maintenance worker dies after being shot in chest at SW Houston apartment complex: HPD

HOUSTON – A search for two suspects is underway after police said a maintenance worker was shot and killed at an apartment complex in southwest Houston Thursday night.

Officers with the Houston Police Department received reports about a shooting at an apartment complex located at 1424 Marshall St. around 11:54 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man that had been shot in the chest. The man, who is reportedly 60 years old, was transported by emergency officials with the Houston Fire Department to Ben Taub Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, one of the suspects in the shooting was demanding keys from a woman who witnessed the incident. Police said the woman told that suspect that she didn’t have the keys and that suspect pulled out a gun and fired one round. The victim, who was a maintenance man for the apartment complex, reportedly confronted the man about what he had done and the suspect shot him in the chest, HPD said. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

Investigators said one suspect is about 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall and weighs about 145 to 155 pounds, with a known alias of “Carr.” The second unknown suspect is about 6 feet, 2 inches tall, with a muscular build, facial hair and a noticeable deep voice. Right now, it is uncertain which one of the suspects actually shot the victim.

Anyone with information on this case or on the identities of the wanted suspects is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.