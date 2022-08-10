Woman in critical condition after being struck by 15-year-old suspect involved in chase: Jacinto City PD

A 15-year-old suspect is in custody after a chase that resulted in a crash that left a woman in critical condition Wednesday, police said.

HOUSTON – A woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a 15-year-old suspect involved in a chase in east Houston, police said.

It happened around 3:20 a.m. when officers with the Jacinto City Police Department said they were chasing suspects accused of stealing vehicles.

The chase ended near the 1200 block of Federal Road and Market when police said the teen reportedly crashed into a woman’s vehicle. Two other occupants in the suspect’s vehicle were taken to the hospital, officers said.

The suspect was taken into custody but has been released to his parents. He is facing a third-degree felony for evading police in a motor vehicle, but charges could be upgraded later.