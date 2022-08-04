19-year-old accused of fatally shooting 2 men with AK-47 in north Houston arrested, authorities say

HOUSTON – A man accused of fatally shooting two men with an AK-47 in north Houston last Wednesday has been arrested, authorities said.

Kurt Whitten, 19, has been charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of Thomas Alvarado, 26, and Jeremiah Ponce, 20. Whitten’s bond was denied and he is expected to appear in court Thursday.

What happened?

Police said the shooting happened in the 10200 block of Aldine Westfield around 10:11 p.m.

According to HPD, an off-duty Harris County sheriff’s deputy was driving to work when the deputy came up on the scene after the shooting occurred. Arriving officers located the victims with gunshot wounds lying in the roadway near their wrecked car, officers said. Investigators said both Ponce and Alvarado were pronounced dead by emergency officials with the Houston Fire Department.

Police said they believe there was some sort of dispute between the victims and four other men. The four men, who were reportedly in a black GMC pickup truck, caught up to the victims, who were in a white sedan, while going westbound on Parker. Whitten was in the back of the black pickup truck and opened fire on the victims, investigators said.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.