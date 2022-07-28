2 men fatally shot by suspects with AK-47 assault rifle in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A search is underway for a group of suspects accused of fatally shooting two men with an AK-47 assault rifle Wednesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

It happened in north Houston in the 10200 block of Aldine Westfield around 10:11 p.m.

According to HPD, an off-duty Harris County sheriff’s deputy was driving to work when the deputy came up on the scene after the shooting occurred. Arriving officers located two men in their early 20s or late teens with gunshot wounds laying in the roadway near their wrecked car, officers said. Investigators said both of the victims were pronounced dead by emergency officials with the Houston Fire Department.

At this time, police believe there was some sort of dispute between the victims and four other men. The four men, who were reportedly in a black GMC pickup truck, caught up to the victims, who were in a white sedan, while going westbound on Parker. One of the suspects in the back of the black pickup truck opened fire on the two men inside the white sedan, investigators said. The sedan then ran into the back of another vehicle before turning north onto Aldine Westfield from Parker, officers said.

According to HPD, the male passenger in the white sedan possibly got out of the car with a pistol and was shot. The driver of the sedan ran to the passenger side of the vehicle and was also shot, police said. The suspects in the truck then reportedly fled the scene.

Officers said a firearm was located on the passenger side on the ground near both of the victims. Another firearm was located inside the sedan.

At this time, an ongoing investigation is underway.