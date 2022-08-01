PHOTOS: The beautiful dog days of summer in the Houston area from Click2Pins

HOUSTON – The dog days of summer are here, but there are definitely those among us who are making the most of the summer sun, heat and occasional rainstorm.
Here are some of the best photos we’ve received from Click2Pins.com.
WendyT
The end of my walk.
WendyT
The start of my walk.
TexasSanta
🎅Cloud fire up after sundown to put on a show.🎅
Payton
Enjoying sunset on Pirates Beach.
Chrystalea
Sunset on the Brazos River in Freeport
Taylor Mcclelland
The combination of Saharan dust and high clouds made for a great sunset this evening.
baytownbill2
On the Bay!
D. Woods, Cypress
Sunset at ranch in Anderson
SkyWatcher
Tonight's waxing crescent moon. The phrase "waxing crescent" is quite peculiar. The word crescent has its origin in Latin and it meant to grow. Now crescent refers to a shape. Depending on the context, the word wax can also mean to grow. How wonderfully redundant.
leahking
Sunset. Clouds. A few crepuscular rays to end this hot and still dry day. WilsonHill Colorado County
Claudia Guerrero
Water Spout along with coastal showers spotted by The Guerreros visiting Padre Island National Seashore.
woodies_pics
Saharan Dust Sunset to end July at Woodlawn Lake 🌅🙂👍🏼
SkyWatcher
The clouds keep threatening to rain. The Texas heat won't let 'em.
Yvonne Scherny
A Beautiful Sunrise!!
Kenneth Dagins
Sun 🌞 Shinning Bright Today on 290 and Gessner Road at 11 am
Leebirds
Who’s got my nuts?!?!?
Fred murray
Fishing in trinity bay
AmyPerez
Dallas says man after being in the cold all day, this sun feels good!!!
Rupa Venugopal
Grand Lakes, Katy-observed on 07/29/22.
