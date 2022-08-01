PHOTOS: The beautiful dog days of summer in the Houston area from Click2Pins

Wendy T. shared this photo of Bacliff, Texas on Click2Pins.com.

HOUSTON – The dog days of summer are here, but there are definitely those among us who are making the most of the summer sun, heat and occasional rainstorm.

Here are some of the best photos we’ve received from Click2Pins.com.

WendyT The end of my walk. 0 s 1

WendyT The start of my walk. 0 s 0

TexasSanta 🎅Cloud fire up after sundown to put on a show.🎅 0 s 0

Payton Enjoying sunset on Pirates Beach. 0 s 0

Chrystalea Sunset on the Brazos River in Freeport 0 s 0

Taylor Mcclelland The combination of Saharan dust and high clouds made for a great sunset this evening. 0 s 0

baytownbill2 On the Bay! 0 s 0

D. Woods, Cypress Sunset at ranch in Anderson 0 s 0

SkyWatcher Tonight's waxing crescent moon. The phrase "waxing crescent" is quite peculiar. The word crescent has its origin in Latin and it meant to grow. Now crescent refers to a shape. Depending on the context, the word wax can also mean to grow. How wonderfully redundant. 0 s 0

leahking Sunset. Clouds. A few crepuscular rays to end this hot and still dry day. WilsonHill Colorado County 0 s 0

Claudia Guerrero Water Spout along with coastal showers spotted by The Guerreros visiting Padre Island National Seashore. 0 s 0

woodies_pics Saharan Dust Sunset to end July at Woodlawn Lake 🌅🙂👍🏼 0 s 0

SkyWatcher The clouds keep threatening to rain. The Texas heat won't let 'em. 0 s 0

Yvonne Scherny A Beautiful Sunrise!! 0 s 0

Kenneth Dagins Sun 🌞 Shinning Bright Today on 290 and Gessner Road at 11 am 0 s 0

Leebirds Who’s got my nuts?!?!? 0 s 0

Fred murray Fishing in trinity bay 0 s 0

AmyPerez Dallas says man after being in the cold all day, this sun feels good!!! 0 s 0

Rupa Venugopal Grand Lakes, Katy-observed on 07/29/22. 0 s 0

