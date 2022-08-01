91º

PHOTOS: The beautiful dog days of summer in the Houston area from Click2Pins

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Wendy T. shared this photo of Bacliff, Texas on Click2Pins.com. (Click2Pins.com, Click2Pins/Wendy T.)

HOUSTON – The dog days of summer are here, but there are definitely those among us who are making the most of the summer sun, heat and occasional rainstorm.

Here are some of the best photos we’ve received from Click2Pins.com.

WendyT

The end of my walk.

Bacliff
WendyT

The start of my walk.

Bacliff
TexasSanta

🎅Cloud fire up after sundown to put on a show.🎅

League City
Payton

Enjoying sunset on Pirates Beach.

Galveston
Chrystalea

Sunset on the Brazos River in Freeport

Freeport
Chrystalea

Sunset on the Brazos River in Freeport

Freeport
Taylor Mcclelland

The combination of Saharan dust and high clouds made for a great sunset this evening.

San Antonio
baytownbill2

On the Bay!

Seabrook
D. Woods, Cypress

Sunset at ranch in Anderson

Anderson
SkyWatcher

Tonight's waxing crescent moon. The phrase "waxing crescent" is quite peculiar. The word crescent has its origin in Latin and it meant to grow. Now crescent refers to a shape. Depending on the context, the word wax can also mean to grow. How wonderfully redundant.

San Antonio
leahking

Sunset. Clouds. A few crepuscular rays to end this hot and still dry day. WilsonHill Colorado County

Alleyton
Claudia Guerrero

Water Spout along with coastal showers spotted by The Guerreros visiting Padre Island National Seashore.

Corpus Christi
woodies_pics

Saharan Dust Sunset to end July at Woodlawn Lake 🌅🙂👍🏼

San Antonio
SkyWatcher

The clouds keep threatening to rain. The Texas heat won't let 'em.

San Antonio
Yvonne Scherny

A Beautiful Sunrise!!

Atascosa
Kenneth Dagins

Sun 🌞 Shinning Bright Today on 290 and Gessner Road at 11 am

Houston
Leebirds

Who’s got my nuts?!?!?

Conroe
Fred murray

Fishing in trinity bay

Baytown
AmyPerez

Dallas says man after being in the cold all day, this sun feels good!!!

Richmond
Rupa Venugopal

Grand Lakes, Katy-observed on 07/29/22.

Alvin

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

