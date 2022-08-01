Houston Astros acquire Trey Mancini in three-team trade deal

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros have acquired 1B/DH Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles and minor league RHP Jayden Murray from the Tampa Bay Rays in part of a three-team trade. To complete their portion of the deal, the Astros sent OF Jose Siri to the Rays and minor league RHP Chayce McDermott to the Orioles. The announcement was made by Astros General Manager James Click.

Mancini, 30, batted .268 (95x354) with 16 doubles, 10 home runs, 41 RBI and a .751 OPS in 92 games for the Orioles. During his six-year career (2016-2022) with the Orioles, Mancini batted .270 (717x2651) with 117 home runs, 359 runs, 350 RBI and a .797 OPS.

Murray, 25, has gone 8-3 with a 3.24 ERA (29ER/80.2IP) with 73 strikeouts in 17 games (16 starts) between Double A Montgomery and Triple A Durham in Tampa Bay’s organization this season. For his minor league career, Murray has recorded a 2.61 ERA (63ER/217IP) with 216 strikeouts and a 0.94 WHIP. Murray was drafted in the 23rd round of the 2019 First-Year Player MLB Draft.

Siri, 26, batted .178 (24x135) with three home runs, six stolen bases and 10 RBI in 48 games with the Astros this season. During his time in Triple A this year, Siri batted .296 (21x71) with nine home runs, 22 RBI and a 1.121 OPS in 16 games.

McDermott, 23, has gone 6-1 with a 5.50 ERA (44ER/72IP) with 114 strikeouts in 19 appearances including 10 starts with High A Asheville this season. McDermott was drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 First-Year Player MLB Draft.