Former school custodian in Montgomery County accused of sexually abusing 3 children for several years, court documents say

A former custodian at Magnolia West High School has been arrested and charged after he allegedly sexually abused three children over a period of nine years, according to court documents. The criminal actions being investigated are not connected to the school.

Jeffrey Hitchcock has been charged with sexual abuse of a child continuously which is a first degree felony. He is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail in lieu of a $150,000 bond.

According to details in the court documents, the abuse started in 2005 when the children were all under the age of 5-years-old and continued until 2014 when they were teenagers. In 2018, one of the children allegedly told a classmate that Hitchcock and another man committed the abuse.

The court documents allege Hitchcock, lived in a trailer near where the children stayed and would give them beer and Cheetos and then sexually abuse them.

One of the alleged victims told authorities that Hitchcock abused the another child who was mentally disabled because that child was “less likely to ever say anything.” In 2021, court documents said that child who was now an adult was tested by Tri-County and was found to have an intellectual disability, functioning at an age of 5 years old and 11 months.

In 2013, Hitchcock allegedly resigned from his job as a custodian at Magnolia West High School after an internal investigation was conducted regarding him making inappropriate contact with a 16-year-old student. The court documents allege, on two different occasions, Hitchcock complimented the student on her looks, asked her when she would be staying after school alone, and told her he was separated from his wife, and then unexpectedly hugged her. The conversation and hug were witnessed by others, including a school security officer, according to court docs.

Hitchcock was arrested on July 28.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office asks anyone with information about the alleged criminal activities of Jeffrey Hitchcock to contact them at 936-760-5800 or by calling Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP [7867].