Houston Newsmakers: US Sen. John Cornyn takes heat to stand his ground, and more

Gun Control Bill was no brainer

Many in the base of the Republican party were against any kind of gun control bill passing in Congress.

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), heard the voices but said after what happened in Uvalde there was a different urgency “Doing nothing is not an option,” he said on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall.

“No parent should be afraid to send their child to school, no grandparent should be afraid for their grandchild to go to school, and a child shouldn’t be afraid to be in school,” he said.

Sen. Cornyn fields questions on a number of topics including the January 6th hearings and what it might mean for former President Trump, the crisis on the border and what he proposes to be done about it, and his reaction to the Democrats this week saying they are ready to pass what they are calling the “Inflation Reduction Act.”

“This is not an inflation reduction act,” he said. “Saying that is an insult to the intelligence of the American people in my opinion. What it is, is an opportunity to raise taxes and spend more money again on not necessary items.”

HPD plans biggest job expo ever

Retirements are taking a toll on the ranks of the Houston Police Department. From officers on the street to the 911 and dispatchers, HPD is hurting for more people.

That’s why they are planning the biggest job expo they’ve ever held on Aug. 27th at Discovery Green.

“We recruit all the time. But we are so happy to have this expo to bring people to Discovery Green,” said HPD Commander Kristine Anthony-Miller. “We’re going to have a variety of divisions out there to talk. We are just constantly recruiting because we need people. Houston is growing. Houston is huge, and HPD needs to stand with that.”

