Mayor Sylvester Turner visits Timber Ridge apartment complex after residents complain of overflowing trash, rats, roaches

Tenants at deteriorating Timber Ridge Apartments to take housing concerns to Houston City Hall

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner visited Timber Ridge apartments on Fleming Drive Friday morning after residents about overflowing trash, rats, roaches that are allegedly being ignored by management.

Turner was accompanied by several city of Houston department personnel during the visit.

One resident said he has squatters and looters in vacant apartments near him and another says that she has holes in her wall and accuse management of not fixing the existing issues.

Residents said they are living in inhumane conditions at the apartments.

