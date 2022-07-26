18-wheeler carrying 40,000 pounds of pineapples crashes on I-45 in Montgomery County, authorities say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – An 18-wheeler carrying close to 40,000 pounds of pineapples crashed after one of the tires on the truck blew out in Montgomery County Tuesday, authorities said.

It happened northbound on I-45 near the Montgomery/Walker County line.

According to authorities, the truck began to sway and started ripping loose from the tractor. The trailer then hit the center divider wall and rolled over into the southbound lanes, investigators said.

Authorities said an 18-wheeler going southbound that was loaded with new 18-wheeler parts headed for Houston crashed into the trailer lying in the southbound lane. The impact ripped the trailer open and scattered pineapples across the southbound lanes, investigators said.

The truck that struck the 18-wheeler carrying the pineapples reportedly suffered extensive damage and dumped engine oil on the freeway. The driver of that truck was transported to HCA Conroe in stable condition, authorities said.

As of 3 a.m., authorities said the southbound lanes are closed and will remain closed until approximately 6 a.m. The Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.