Owner of 7 pit bulls arrested, charged after animals maul 71-year-old man to death in Fresno neighborhood, deputies say

FRESNO, Texas – The owner of several dogs who mauled a 71-year-old man to death Monday in a Fresno neighborhood has been arrested and charged, according to Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Samuel Cartwright, 47, was charged with attack by dog resulting in death, which is a second degree felony. His bond was set at $100,000.

Freddy Garcia, who was identified by family, was walking in the 4300 block of Mark Terrace Lane, when deputies said he was viciously attacked by the seven dogs, who are a pit bull mix. He was flown to a hospital via Life Flight, where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office said all of the dogs have since been caught by Sheriff’s deputies and Animal Control. Officials wouldn’t say if the dogs would be euthanized, but did say that Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton will determine what happens next.

Sheriff Eric Fagan is thankful the dogs have been taken off the streets to prevent another dog attack.

“This devastating tragedy didn’t have to happen. I extend my deepest condolences to the Garcia family and his neighbors as they adjust to the loss of Mr. Garcia,” Sheriff Fagan said. “Special thanks go out to our deputies, Fort Bend Animal Services Director Rene Vasquez, and Fort Bend District Attorney Brian Middleton for the collaborative work of capturing the dogs and making an arrest.”