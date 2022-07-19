7 pit bulls maul man to death in Fresno area; 3 dogs still on the loose, officials say

FRESNO, Texas – A 71-year-old man was mauled to death by several stray pit bulls Monday in the Fresno area, Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan announced during Tuesday’s news conference.

The attack happened in the 4300 block of Mark Terrace Lane.

Fagan said the man was walking to a store when he was viciously attacked by seven pit bulls. He was flown to a hospital via Life Flight, where he was pronounced dead. Fagan said four out of the seven dogs have been captured and three are still on the loose.

Fagan asked residents to stay on high-alert, watch your children and don’t walk around alone until these dogs have been captured. He said the man was walking by himself and that he did nothing to provoke these animals to attack him.

Investigators and law enforcement officials are working to find the dogs and will continue to investigate to bring justice to the victim’s family, Fagan said.

The sheriff also noted that there was another dog-attack incident in the Fresno area that was reported on July 15 that may be linked to the dogs in this case.

Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton said that pet owners need to be responsible for their dogs and ensure they are taking safety measures to keep them from attacking other people, especially if they know their pet is dangerous. Middleton said if the dogs are associated with an owner, the owner will be held accountable. Due to Lillian’s Law (HB 1355), the owner could be charged with a second-degree felony, which could result in a sentence of two to 20 years in prison.

Middleton also asked residents to report stray dogs wandering so they can be captured by officials.

Fort Bend County Animal Services Director Rene Vasquez said this is only a reminder to be a responsible pet owner. He said if you know your pet bites, take precautions when they could possibly be around others and keep them on a leash and the owner should always be in control.