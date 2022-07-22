18-year-old accused of killing AC repairman in SW Harris County in May arrested, sheriff says

HOUSTON – A teen who Harris County sheriff’s deputies said is wanted in connection to the death of an AC repairman has been arrested and is expected to appear in court Friday morning.

Elijah Jacob Thornton, 18, has been charged in the murder of Wagil Aly, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said Thornton was arrested without incident. He is currently booked in the Harris County Jail.

Arrest update: HCSO Investigators charged Elijah Jacob Thornton (18) with murder in the shooting death of Wagil Aly (51). Aly was an a/c repairman doing service work at a residence when he was shot and killed. Thornton was arrested by Harris County Criminal Warrants 1/2 https://t.co/bfCzgYWW7N — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 22, 2022

The 51-year-old AC repairman was working at a home in the 3900 block of Summit Drive in southwest Harris County on May 12 when he was fatally shot.

On the day of the murder, Houston police were searching for the man seen on surveillance video wearing a red and black outfit.

Surveillance video showed the suspect with his pants outside of a home and then an hour later running from officers as they approached him. No motive for the shooting has been determined.

Investigators urge anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at (713) 274-9100.