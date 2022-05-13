81º

Air conditioning repairman dies after being shot while working at SW Houston home, HCSO says; Search for gunman underway

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Gun violence, Greater Mission Bend
HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for a gunman who they say fatally shot an air conditioning repairman on Thursday.

According to HCSO Ed Gonzalez, units responded to the shooting in the 3900 block of Summit Valley Drive.

When officials got there, the repairman was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported by LifeFlight and later pronounced dead.

The suspected gunman was described as a Black male, wearing a large Afro, with red shorts, and a black t-shirt. He reportedly fled the scene on foot.

Gonzalez is asking anyone in the Greater Mission Bend area to check their cameras.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

