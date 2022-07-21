Teen suspect charged after man, 3 teens killed in shootout at north Harris County apartment complex, sheriff says

Eric Reyes, 18 is charged with murder and is booked in to Bell County Jail on an unrelated charge, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A teen suspect was arrested after a man and three teens were shot and killed at a north Harris County apartment complex last weekend, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Eric Reyes, 18, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Carlos Arrellano. Reyes was arrested and booked into Bell County Jail on an unrelated charge, Sheriff Gonzalez said in a tweet.

On July 16, Deputies were called to Cypress Ridge Apartments located in the 2300 block of Bammelwood Drive near Kuykendahl at around 11 p.m.

Sheriff Gonzalez said deputies believe there was an argument between two groups in the courtyard area. At some point, shots were fired between the two groups.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Three of them died at the scene, HCSO said. The fourth victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, Gonzalez said.

Deputies recovered a weapon at the scene.

A woman identified one of the victims as her brother, William Reyes.

“He loved his people. He loved his family. He has a little girl, one-year-old. So that’s the worst thing about it. He has a little daughter he’s not going to be able to see her no more,” Naomi Velazquez said.

Identities of the other teen victims were not released.

An investigation is ongoing to search for additional suspects involved in the case.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.