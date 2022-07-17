4 dead after argument between 2 groups leads to shooting at north Harris County apartment complex, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY – Four men are dead after a shooting took place at a north Harris County apartment complex Saturday night, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

According to HCSO Sgt. Pinkins, it happened in the 2300 block of Bammelwood Drive at around 11 p.m.

In a tweet, Sheriff Gonzalez said deputies believe there was an argument between two groups in the courtyard area. At some point. shots were fired.

Last night, around 11:20 pm, @HCSOTexas units responded to an apt complex located at 2331 Bammelwood. Units found four persons with gunshot wounds; three were confirmed deceased on scene and a fourth was transported to a hospital in critical condition. It appears an argument 1/2 pic.twitter.com/KMYY0ZsE4e — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 17, 2022

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found four men with gunshot wounds. Three of them died at the scene.

The fourth victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, Gonzalez said.

A weapon was recovered at the scene.

Identities of the victims were not released, however, the ages of the victims are believed to be between 16 to 25.

An investigation is ongoing to find the motive and suspects involved in the shooting.