Have you seen them? Search underway for mute mom in wheelchair, 7-year-old son last seen in north Houston Wednesday, police say

Officers said Samanda Ramos, 39, and her son Brandon Ramos, 7, were last seen in north Houston in the 800 block of E. Rittenhouse Street around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help in finding a mother and son that have reportedly been missing since Wednesday night.

According to HPD, Ramos is mute and in a wheelchair. She was last seen wearing a blue fedora hat, police said.

Anyone with information on the woman and child’s whereabouts is urged to call the HPD’s Missing Persons’ Desk at (832) 394-1840, and/or HPD Patrol at (713) 884-3131.