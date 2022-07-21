‘It’s so preventable’: 5 puppies die of heat distress, 4 dogs rescued in west Houston: SPCA

Authorities are reminding pet owners of the dangers heat poses to outdoor animals after they said five puppies died from heat distress in west Houston.

“This was very disturbing because of the number of animals that died in this heat, and it’s preventable. That’s what’s really sorry about this is that it’s so preventable,” said Julie Kuenstle with the Houston SPCA.

Investigators said they received an animal cruelty report and found a dog and her eight puppies in heat distress in the backyard of a home near Clay Road in West Houston Wednesday afternoon.

Five of the puppies died. Three puppies and their mother were rushed to the SPCA Animal Medical Center.

Investigators said they found empty bowls in the yard and a lot of holes dug into the ground. They said it’s not uncommon for animals to dig into the dirt to help cool themselves off.

The SPCA said owners need to watch their animals very closely in the heat.

“Has the shade moved? Did they tump over their water? Is their water turned hot, especially if it’s in a metal bowl? Make sure that they have adequate water and that you are checking on them regularly because anything can happen,” said Kuenstle.

Kuenstle said if you notice your animal in distress, take them to the veterinarian immediately.

In the meantime, she said you can take a cool towel and cover their entire body and avoid taking them a cold bath, as you can put them into shock.

Kuenstle encourages people to keep an eye on their neighbors’ pets as well. They urge people report cases of suspected animal cruelty or animal in distress to the Houston SPCA at 713-869-SPCA (7722) or at houstonspca.org.