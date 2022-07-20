Man found shot to death at apartment complex near NRG Stadium, police say

Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after a man was found shot to death at an apartment complex near NRG Stadium Wednesday.

Homicide detectives were called to the 2600 block of Holly Hall for reports of a man found with a gunshot wound around 8:25 a.m.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, the victim was pronounced dead.

Police said no other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.