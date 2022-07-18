HEAT WARNING: How dangerous heat can affect children

HOUSTON – Although temperatures might not hit below 100 this week, doctors warn children can experience a heat stroke faster than adults.

Gina Horton and her daughter, Lydia, in Cypress were playing at a park while temperatures were rising Monday.

“She’s really pretty good with it. She’s a summer baby and grew up in Houston, so far, and we keep her hat on, we sunscreen her, she’s really great about that, and we make sure to stay hydrated,” Gina said.

Hydrating before you go outdoors is the main prevention technique, according to Dr. Majid Basit from Memorial Hermann in Sugar Land. He said kids are among the most vulnerable for heat illness.

“They have very little body volume. So, they don’t have a lot of fluid in their body, and losing fluid, they can lose a lot of fluid very quickly,” Dr. Basit explained.

There are some key things you should remember to know the difference between heat exhaustion, which can be treated at home, and a heat stroke, which is a medical emergency.

Heat exhaustion:

Dehydration

Nausea

Sweaty/clammy skin

Feeling dizzy when standing up

Heat stroke:

Skin hot to the touch

Temperature is 104 degrees or higher

Vomiting

Confused

Dr. Basit said if someone is acting goofy or confused in the heat, they may not be completely alert, so it’s important not to give them water or anything by mouth since you can lose the ability to swallow and liquid can go into the lungs.