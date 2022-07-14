Childhood vaccination rates declined during pandemic

Family physician Dr. Christopher Scuderi joined KPRC 2′s Lisa Hernandez on KPRC 2+ to discuss the importance of getting your kids up to date by adding vaccines to your back-to-school checklist.

With the pandemic disrupting annual preventive health visits, childhood vaccination rates have been declining. Now, the number of children with required vaccines nationwide is falling below herd immunity, raising the risk for disease outbreaks as students head back-to-school.

So, what does the medical community want parents to know about the importance of getting their children up to date on routine vaccines?

